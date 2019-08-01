ESSEX County councillors could be asked to step in and review a decision which could see some libraries run by volunteers.

Revised plans for the future of Essex’s libraries were approved after a storm of protest.

Opposition councillors have now called in the decision.

The place services and economic growth policy and scrutiny committee will be left with three options - to uphold the decision, refer it back to the decision maker or ask full council to review it.

The call-in has been made by Labour’s Julie Young, the Lib Dem’s Mike Mackrory and Chris Pond of Loughton Residents Association.

The trio have outlined 16 reasons why they are unhappy with the decision.

They are arguing the strategy document failed to address the need to have at least one permanent member of staff and did not give clarity regarding the criteria for revisiting the strategy in the event of “continuing decline”.

The councillors will be allowed 30 minutes to put their case at a meeting next week.

Libraries boss Susan Barker will be allowed 30 minutes to present a response.

Under the proposals, the council has promised no libraries will close in the next five years.

The original proposals would have seen 25 libraries closed and of the 49 staying open, 19 could have been run by community groups.

However, it will look to set up community-run libraries, which will be given a grant of £18,000 split across three years.

It is understood there were 80 expressions of interest from groups willing to take on 39 libraries across the county.

None of the expressions of interest are binding and groups must come forward to make formal applications.