With sandy beaches, nature hotspots and historic sites to enjoy it isn't hard to see why people choose to retire to Tendring.

And now property firm Zoopla has named the district as one of the ten most popular places to retire in the UK.

For each area they examined current asking prices for homes, travel time to GP surgeries and hospitals, life expectancies, number of bungalows and “happiness” ratings.

Tendring ranked it at number five with the property team finding the average property price is £281,665 and the bungalow count 236,640.

The level of 'happiness' was 76.6 per cent.

Other areas which made the list included Cornwall, Shropshire, East Devon, Arun in West Sussex and Wiltshire.

Zoopla said: "The district of Tendring includes the coastal towns of Frinton, Walton, Brightlingsea, Clacton and Harwich. All five offer sandy beaches and are within around an hour of the M25.

"This part of Essex is rich with nautical history and the port of Harwich has a museum dedicated to this history of Mayflower, the ship that carried the Pilgrim Fathers to America in 1620.

"This part of Essex is also popular with wildlife enthusiasts, with the John Weston Nature Reserve near Walton-on-the-Naze a paradise for bird watchers.

"Essex’s county town Colchester is no more than 40 minutes away. And with Clacton-on-Sea less than 90 minutes from London by train, this part of Essex provides another option for the semi-retired to taste some sea air while still being able to quickly dart into the capital if needed."

