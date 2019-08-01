A man who punched two men at a city a nightclub has been sentenced.

Tyler Mackelken argued with a doorman and punched two men at Club Tantalize in Barrack Square, Chelmsford, in the early hours of February 25 last year.

The 24-year-old, of Fords Park Road, Canning Town, was charged with affray, which he admitted at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on March 7 this year.

He was sentenced on Tuesday 30 July to ten months in jail, suspended for two years. He must complete a Thinking Skills programme, 140 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation.

He was given a three month curfew from 7pm to 7am.

Mackelken’s cousin Connor Warner, 22, was sentenced in June for his involvement in the disturbance at the club. He assaulted a doorman and knocked another man unconscious, which resulted in him being partially paralysed.

Warner, of Cambridge Road, Canvey, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, affray and actual bodily harm. He was jailed for ten years for these offences and other unrelated matters.