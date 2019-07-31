TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who died after using suspected class A drugs on Monday.

Cian Daly, 20, of Leigh, has been named locally as one of six people who have lost their lives in south Essex in a tragic spate of drug-related deaths.

Friends and family members took to social media to share their condolences and pay tributes to the young man.

Oliver George, from Basildon, described Cian as his best friend and said: “I literally don’t know what I am going to do without you mate.

“Not only was Cian one of the most clever people I know (he could strip a bike engine up and down for fun when he was 16), he was also one of the kindest people I know.

“He helped teach young and disabled children fishing voluntarily, as well as be there for his friends 24/7.

“If you were ever in trouble, you knew Cian would be there for you, whatever the situation.

“I hope one day we will meet again brother.”

Sophie West, from Southend, said: “Absolutely gutted - I was only talking to you a couple of days ago.

“I will miss you lots and will miss our 4am chats, banter and catch up dinners with me you and Oli.

“Rest in peace lovely. Thoughts are with family and friends.”

Paula Tyler, from Benfleet, said: “God bless you Cian - rest in perfect peace.

“The love of everyone will be with you forever. The Daly family are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Friends have organised a memorial ride for Cian - a motorbike enthusiast - on August 10 along Southend seafront from 3pm.

A fundraiser was set up to raise money for a memorial bench in Cian’s name and has since raised more than £2,000.

Organisers have said any surplus funds will go to Cian’s family.

You can donate by visiting Facebook and searching for Cian Daly Memorial Bench.