TGI Friday’s has opened a new restaurant at ‘The Quay’, the brand-new development at Lakeside Shopping Centre.

The restaurant can seat up to 220 guests at a time and is in addition to the existing TGI Fridays at Lakeside, which will remain open.

The new restaurant will be decorated with TGI Friday’s American memorabilia, including a New York Taxi outside.

The restaurant is also home to an open kitchen, which will allow guests to see their food freshly prepared.

Michaela Mendez, general manager for TGI Fridays Lakeside Quay, said: “Fridays loves Lakeside and Lakeside loves Fridays!

"We’re absolutely delighted to be opening our second restaurant here.

"Our existing Fridays is so popular we’ve opened another restaurant to meet the demand.

"We’ve now been open for a couple of days and feedback from guests has been incredible, both on our epic new menu and on our new and fresh restaurant.”

The TGI Fridays restaurant is located at Unit 611, The Quay, Thurrock Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock, Grays, RM20 2AD and is open Sunday to Thursday 11:30am to 10:30pm and Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 11pm.