Essex Police have confirmed that all six people who have died after using a suspected class A drug died in their own homes.

The force held a press conference this afternoon where they shared details on the ongoing investigation into the shocking deaths which have occurred in Southend, Benfleet, Leigh, Westcliff and Canvey since Sunday.

Ch Supt Kevin Baldwin, South LPA Commander, said: "We believe these deaths are linked to the taking of class A drugs and we can't say for sure what those drugs are.

"There's going to be a number of forensic tests carried out to identify the nature and content of them.

"It's too early to say when those drugs may have been taken and when the deaths occurred.

"What I would say is all the deaths occurred in the people's own homes.

"Ordinarily that's a place where you can call for help and they've not been able to do that."

READ MORE: Drug death total reaches six as police issue urgent warning

Mr Baldwin said they were not able to confirm whether those who have died were habitual drug users but that the focus of their investigation at this time was on identifying others who may have been affected.

He added: "The focus of our investigation at this time is on whether anyone else has been taken ill.

"Certainly we’re not aware of any more deaths at this stage but clearly we need to work with our colleagues in the NHS to see if anyone else has taken ill.

"We’ve got one of our major investigation teams looking into this headed up by a senior investigating officer."

Mr Baldwin added the force's drug squad - Operation Raptor - will be continuing their ongoing work to tackle drug dealing on the county's streets.

He added: "We continually pursuing those who sell drugs.

"We’ve got our raptor teams working in Essex and there’s ongoing work being done to target those selling drugs on our streets.

"We’re reviewing the op raptor work. A lot will depend on what the investigation tells us.

"Op Raptor will never stop. It’s continuing in investigations which carry on the time and they will continue to target those who are involved in county lines."