A THUG has been jailed for more than five years after hitting a man with a bottle causing a brain bleed.

Joe Williams, 34, of Langton Avenue, Chelmsford, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today and admitting grievous bodily harm and criminal damage last month in Chelmsford.

During the early hours of Tuesday June 4, police were called to reports of a disturbance outside an address on Tennyson Road, Chelmsford.

Officers arrived and found that a man in his 40s had been seriously injured having been hit on the head with what was believed to be a bottle.

The man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with having a bleed on the brain as a result of being hit to the head.

Following the assault, Williams was seen by officers walking along Tennyson Road, with blood on his jumper and was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage as it was reported entry had been forced into the victim's home too.

Following the sentencing, Investigating officer Det Con Harriet Ware said: "This was a premeditated and violent attack which left the victim's health in a serious and worrying condition.

"The victim is now not only having to begin his journey to recover physically from the attack, but also deal with the anxieties and stresses which the incident has since created for him."

Det Insp Kelly Thurston, of Chelmsford CID, said: "My officers work very hard to ensure those who commit crime are held accountable for their actions and I hope the victim finds some form of comfort in knowing that Williams has been brought to justice and is now having to deal with the consequences of his callous actions."

Williams was sentenced to a five years and six months prison sentence. The judge order that the criminal damage charge lie on file.