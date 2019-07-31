A COUNCILLOR is fighting for funding for a better a Army and Navy junction, after the recent closure.

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader at Essex county council, and cabinet member for infrastructure, has written to the Grant Shapps MP, to push for increased funding to find a solution on managing Chelmsford traffic.

The decision to close the army and navy flyover on July 26, followed the extremely high temperatures of the past week, which caused the base of a supporting column to shift.

The flyover is now closed indefinitely, which will put additional pressure on a highways network operating at near capacity.

Mr Bentley, said: "Our residents deserve better, there is no time to waste.

"The government must support our funding bids immediately."

The Army and Navy taskforce, established by Essex county council in 2018, has been working to deliver a solution to the Army and Navy junction.

Eight potential options have been shortlisted and engineers are undertaking detailed work including design, traffic modelling and costings.