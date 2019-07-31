A CARELESS driver has been disqualified after hitting a man in his 60s.

Clinton Smith, of Queen Street, Maldon was driving through High Street at around 2pm on Wednesday May 16 last year.

While in his black BMW, he ran over a pedestrian in his 60s as he was crossing the road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital straight after the incident.

On Tuesday July 23, Smith, 27 appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court and was found guilty of drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for more than three years for the incident and order to pay over £700 in fines.

A police spokesman said: "The 27-year-old was disqualified from driving for 40 months, ordered to undertake 140 hours of unpaid work, given a community order to participate in a rehabilitation programme and ordered to pay £620 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge."