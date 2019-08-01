MUMS-to-be say they are devastated for midwives who face losing their jobs after a firm ceased trading.

One to One Midwives stopped operating yesterday with 280 mums across Colchester and Clacton affected.

Patients are now in a process of being transferred to Colchester Hospital.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group has said it was working with One to One to keep its midwives on board.

Elle Torry, who is 36 weeks pregnant, said: “I have been looking forward to a home birth with their support.

“We opted to use the One to One Midwives as had heard just how good the service was and these midwives have been utterly amazing with all my treatment and care and to have this happened has been such a shock.

“It’s appalling that the midwives have only been given two days notice of this change and my poor midwife had to break the news to me on the phone.”

Fellow expectant mum Charlotte Stafford added: “I’m someone whose been left in lurch but let’s not forget these amazing midwives who’ve been left jobless.

“I’m a bit worried being without them and now not having physio referral, a consultant on hand for issues, hypnobirthing and extra support I needed for labour.

“It is a stress and a shock but they too are facing stress much longer term really.”

A dedicated helpline has been set up for mums cared for by the service.

Anyone needing information or advice should call 01206 742369.

Out of hours for urgent health concerns, for example waters breaking or if you think you’re in labour, call 01206 845240.

Catherine Morgan, director of nursing and midwifery at Colchester Hospital, said: “Our message to women who have been being cared for by One to One Midwives is please don’t worry. Our main priority is providing safe ongoing care for you. We are working closely with North East Essex CCG to transfer this service smoothly.”