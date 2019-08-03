FANCY treating the kids but your bank balance is already running dry during the school holidays?

Whether you plan on staying in the town this summer holiday or if you're heading elsewhere for a day out, there's a few chains where your children can eat for £1 while school's out.

1. Toby Carvery

Whether you fancy taking the kids out for breakfast or for a carvery, this offer is available from now until September 6 on Mondays to Saturdays.

All you have to do is download the Toby Carvery app to get the voucher and then you'll be entitled to one children’s main meal, carvery or breakfast for £1 each from the children’s menu when purchased with an adult main or breakfast.

It's valid for up to four adults and four children and the offer is suitable for children 12 years and under.

2. Bella Italia

If you're in the mood for an Italian, this offer is valid from 12pm every day except Saturdays until August 18.

The offer entitles you to one kids Piccolo or Grande meal for £1 with each purchase of a full priced adult main.

Just visit the restaurant's site and print out the voucher or present the code on your mobile phone when asking for your bill.

This one is valid for one group of up to six guests (three adults, three kids).

3. Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery

If you're in the mood for pizzas, burgers or a carvery, your little ones can eat here for £1 up until September 6.

It's another offer where you will need to download the app first and the deal is only applicable with a full-paying adult.

The kids main meals here are suitable for children 10 years and under.

This offer is only available Monday to Saturday and cannot be redeemed on a Sunday.

4. Prezzo

Whether it's pizza or pasta you're in the mood for, this restaurant has you covered.

The good news is this offer is available seven days a week and kids can get three courses as well as a drink for £1.

But you've only got until August 7 to redeem it.

It's one £1 children’s meal per full priced main dish and you'll have fill out a form on the restaurant's site to get your voucher.

5. Harvester

A good place to visit if your kids fancy something British - menu options include sausages and a Yorkie and fish fingers.

Order an adult main to get a kid’s meal for just £1 from the Smaller Appetites menu for under 5s or the Bigger Appetites Menu for 7 and under.

All kids' meals also come with swappable sides, veg and unlimited salad.

Get your voucher using the Harvester app and make sure you visit before September 6.

This one is valid for up to four adults and four kids.

