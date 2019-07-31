A TEENAGER who had a heart transplant at 15-years-old has won gold at the British Transplant Games.

Callum Turner, 19, from Rochford, won the top accolade at table tennis at the games, and it followed his gold at last year’s event.

And Callum, a South Essex college sports student, did not drop a single game in any of his victories from the group stage to the final.

He modestly told the Echo: “I would have taken any medal. The gold is just a bonus.

“It was really great, my mum, dad, nan, and grandad came along.

“There was more pressure on me this time after I won last year.”

He recalled how he first started playing the game at school during break times.

He continued: “I just really enjoyed playing. I’ve always been sporty, before and after my transplant.

“I also played badminton doubles, but we just missed out on the bronze medal.

“I would tell anyone in the same position as me to go for it.

“It’s a great thing to be a part of.

“Everyone’s in the same boat and has similar stories.

“You’re all in it together.”

The British transplant games, was held in Newport, Wales, from July 24 to July 28, and precedes the World Transplant Games, which are being held in Newcastle next month. Callum will represent Great Britain there too, playing table tennis, singles and doubles and badminton doubles.

Callum has spoken about his pride representing his country at the World transplant games, he said: “I am so grateful for these generous grants which are going towards my expenses to compete. When I competed last year at the British Games, I wasn’t expecting much, I was just happy to be taking part and totally inspired by all the other transplant recipients.

“To my surprise, I won gold in the table tennis, which meant I received an automatic place in the World Transplant Games.

“I am so pleased and honoured to represent team Great Britain.”