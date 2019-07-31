A super tech indoor mini golf experience is opening at Intu Lakeside this August.

On August 17, Puttshack Lakeside will be opening, with the venue holding up to 500 guests with plenty of room for all the family to enjoy.

Puttshack uses technology called trackaball, which monitors and shares video highlights from each round, all through mini-computers inside the golf balls.

With four courses of nine holes, live DJ sets on weekends, a bar with an extensive rum list, and food including burgers, fries, and pizza, everyone is catered for.

Puttshack Lakeside will also be open late on Fridays and Saturdays, staying open until 1am.

This is the second Puttshack to launch after a successful opening last year in Westfield.

Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, said: "We couldn't be more excited to open our second Puttshack site in the heart of Lakeside.

"This is the first step in our plan to expand the Puttshack brand globally and make hi-tech mini golf a must in social enterprises."

You can even see the venue a night before it opens at the Puttshack preview party from 6pm on August 16.

Ten pound entry will get you a round of mini golf and a drink to get the party started, including a glass of house wine, a bottle of house beer, a house spirit and mixer or a soft drink.

You can grab your tickets at https://www.puttshack.com/event/10-preview-party/