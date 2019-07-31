A HELPLINE has been set up to give advice to women who were left without a midwife when a company went into administration.

One to One Midwives will cease operating today with 280 mums across Colchester and Clacton affected.

As of 5pm patients will be transferred to the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester hospital.

One to One Midwives is based in north west England but provided services for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

In a statement online One to One Midwives said the decision was “regrettable”.

A dedicated helpline has been set up for mums cared for by the service. Anyone needing information or advice should call 01206 742369.

For urgent health concerns, for example waters breaking or if you think you’re in labour, call 01206 845240.

Catherine Morgan, director of nursing and midwifery said, “Our message to women who have been being cared for by One to One Midwives is please don’t worry: our main priority is providing safe ongoing care for you.

"We are working closely with North East Essex CCG to transfer this service smoothly.”

The CCG said it was working with One to One to keep its midwives on board.