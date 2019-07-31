AMBULANCE bosses have been told they must improve the service.

The Care Quality Commission rated the East of England Ambulance Service as requiring improvement following a visit in April and May.

Inspectors rated how well led the service is as 'inadequate' and safety and how effective the service is remained as 'requires improvement'.

Responsiveness improved to the 'good' rating and the caring section remained 'outstanding'.

The report said: "The services still did not have enough staff to care for patients and keep them safe despite a focus on recruitment and retention.

"Not all staff consistently received mandatory training and although the trust provided updated information after our inspection that demonstrated some improvements, this was a continued breach of regulations. There was a continued breach of regulations in relation to medicines being managed safely.

"Staff did not receive regular appraisals and systems in place to ensure that staff were competent for the roles continued to be inconsistently applied across services. People continued to wait too long for services and response times although improved, continued to be worse than the England average.

"The rating for well-led had declined from requires improvement to inadequate. There continued to be a mixed culture at the trust and not all staff felt that concerns were listened to. There was instability within the senior leadership team with some key leaders in interim positions.

"The recently implemented strategies and initiatives developed to improve performance, governance and staff welfare were yet to be embedded. Whilst the quality of services had not declined and there were signs of improvement in specific areas there were continued breaches of regulations."

Inspectors said the senior leaders were aware of the challenges and were "in the process of developing actions to address them."

The report added: "The new interim chief executive officer had been in position since November 2018 and had a positive impact in empowering staff at all levels to develop the trust strategy to drive improvements and achieve the trust’s vision."

Ed Garratt, chief executive of Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG the lead commissioner on behalf of a Consortium of 19 CCGs in the area, said: “The paramedics, technicians, control room staff and volunteers should be rightly proud of the work they do. People call the ambulance service at some of the worst times of their lives, so to retain ‘Outstanding’ for care and move to ‘Good’ for being responsive is important progress. While there is much to do, the new chief executive and chairman are making clear improvements.”

Nigel Beverley, Interim Chair of EEAST, said: “I am pleased to have joined EEAST at such an important stage in its improvement journey. There has been turnover within the trust board in the last few months. However, we are strengthening the leadership and rebuilding the senior team over the next 12 months.”

Dorothy Hosein, Interim CEO, said: “I am delighted to see that this report rightly pays tribute to the outstanding care that our staff and volunteers deliver to patients on a daily basis. I am pleased that the inspectors noted the positive changes underway. Over the coming months my commitment is to ensure that our patients and staff really feel the impact of these improvements.”