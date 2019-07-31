An accidental fire at homes has left 11 people homeless.

The fire happened at homes in Exmoor Close, Chelmsford at 1:24am this morning.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire within a home and confirmed on arrival a two-storey house was well alight and it had spread to adjacent properties.

The fire was extinguished by 1.53am.

Crews remained at the scene for some time afterwards to eliminate hotspots within walls and beneath floorboards.

A fire service spokesman said: "We believe this fire was caused accidentally by a fault within an appliance.

"Unfortunately the occupants of the homes have been left homeless due to the damage caused.

"The Red Cross were informed and are providing support to those affected."