An urgent warning has been issued by police after five suspected drug users have died in 36 hours.

Detectives are investigating the fifth suspected drug-related death in south Essex.

A woman in her 40s was found dead on Canvey Island yesterday evening (Tuesday 30 July).

It follows the deaths of three men and a woman in Leigh, Westcliff, Canvey, and Benfleet in the space of around 36 hours.

Police believe the deaths are linked to drug use and are currently running tests on the substances to establish this.

It is not clear what the drug is believed to be but police have confirmed it was a suspected class A drug.

Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Five deaths in the space of around 36 hours in one area of Essex is an obvious concern and my team are working hard to establish if they are linked.

“Part of that work is to identify exactly what the substance or substances involved are and more tests are needed to do that.

“At this stage I believe the deaths may be linked to the taking of Class A drugs and I would urge anyone considering taking them not to.

“Another element of our investigation is identify where the substances involved have come from and I need anyone who has information about the sale of Class A drugs in south Essex – or elsewhere in the county – to come forward.”

If you have any information about these deaths or the sale of Class A drugs please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.