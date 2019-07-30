FOUR people have died from suspected drug overdoses in the past two days in south Essex.

Police are investigating following four suspected drug-related deaths in south Essex and are warning the public against taking illegal drugs.

On Monday, a man in his 20s was found dead at an address in Leigh and a woman in her 30s died in Westcliff.

Today, a man in his 40s died at an address on Canvey and a man in his 20s was found dead in Benfleet.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "At this stage it is not clear if these deaths are linked but we remain open minded about that possibility and our enquiries are ongoing.

"We believe the deaths are all related to the taking of illicit drugs.

"I would urge people not take any illegal substances at any time but particularly not at this time."

If you have any information about these deaths or the sale of illegal drugs please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.