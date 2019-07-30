A HOSPITAL trust will step into the breach to help mums-to-be who were left without a midwife when a company went into administration.

One to One Midwives will cease operating tomorrow with 280 mums across Colchester and Clacton affected.

As of 5pm patients will be transferred to the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester hospital.

One to One Midwives is based in north west England but provided services for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

In a statement online One to One Midwives said the decision was “regrettable”. The firm said service users would be supported in their transfer of care.

The statement said: “It is regrettable that a service and model of care which provided such excellent clinical outcomes for women and their babies was not able to continue to do so.

“One to One is extremely proud of its midwives and their achievements over the last nine years, in what has been a very challenging NHS environment.

“All our staff have contributed to the amazing care of over 17,000 families in this time and ultimately in the achievement of safer outcomes for women and their babies but unfortunately this has not been enough to ensure the continuation of the service.”

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said a helpline would be set up to help answer any questions mums may have.

It added it was working with One to One to keep its midwives on board.

The Essex One to One Midwives team has arranged a picnic in Castle Park on Saturday August 31 for the midwives to say goodbye to their patients.

In a message on the Facebook post they said: “We are all heartbroken, but extremely proud and honoured we have been able to care for such lovely families and be a part of your journeys.”

Mums have spoken out in support of the midwives, who are understood to have lost their jobs, praising them for their support.

One patient said: “The midwives have always gone above and beyond for me. It is such a shame to lose such a fantastic service.”

A dedicated helpline has been set up for mums cared for by the service. Anyone needing information or advice should call 01206 742369.

For urgent health concerns, for example waters breaking or if you think you’re in labour, call 01206 845240.

Catherine Morgan, director of nursing and midwifery said, “Our message to women who have been being cared for by One to One Midwives is please don’t worry: our main priority is providing safe ongoing care for you.

"We are working closely with North East Essex CCG to transfer this service smoothly.”