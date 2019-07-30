A woman has died after being hit by a van in Billericay yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash involving the 75-year-old woman and a Ford Transit van in Alma Link at about 12.45pm.

An air ambulance landed in the Queen Elizabeth II park and the road was closed while emergency services flooded the scene.

The woman was rushed to the Royal London Hospital in a life-threatening condition but sadly, Essex Police have now confirmed she has died from her injuries.

Inspector Rob Brettell, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I’d like to thank members of the public who carried out first aid until emergency services arrived. Your help and kindness was very much appreciated.”

A 58-year-old man, from Leigh, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was further arrested on suspicion of causing death yb dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The road was closed for several hours yesterday after the crash so investigators could carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Anyone who may have information should contact the serious collision investigation unit at Essex Police on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.