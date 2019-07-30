A SON carried his mother out of a care home fire escape before throwing her over a balcony to her death.

Robert Knight, 52, admits killing his 79-year-old mother June but denies murder at the retrial at Basildon Crown Court.

The court heard Knight, of the Fairway, Leigh, was unable to cope and decided to kill her.

Matthew Jewell, prosecuting, told the court Knight had first visited Langley Lodge Care Home in Westcliff at 7.30am in the morning on December 10.

Knight had gone to teach a languages class that evening, but returned to the care home at about 9.45pm, where he went up to his mother’s room.

Mr Jewell, speaking to the jury at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, said: “CCTV captures him leaving her room, carrying his mother through a fire escape out onto the balcony.

“The footage sees him putting Mrs Knight onto the railing, and then pushing her off. He watched her fall down to her death.

“He then came back into the home, and at around 10pm presents himself to a member of staff.

“He later told police officers ‘I have just killed her, my mother, I threw her off there’ while pointing towards the fire escape.”

June Knight had suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease for many years, and by December last year, she was in the “final stages” of her life, and had been given a “do not resuscitate” label.

Knight admitted from the beginning to killing his mother on December 10 last year, but denies murdering her, claiming he lost control of himself at the time.

Mrs Knight suffered a serious brain injury as a result of the fall and died shortly afterwards.

Knight was arrested at the scene.

Mr Jewell said the prosecution’s case is that Knight was “perfectly in control” and that he had “acted deliberately and callously” to take his mother’s life.

He added: “In reaction to this case you may have feelings for her, and feelings for the way she was killed.

“It’s essential that when you consider the evidence you put emotional reaction to one side.

“Emotions play no part in the function of a jury.

“Approach this case calmly, coolly and dispassionately to reach you verdict.”

The inquest heard a post-mortem examination found she died after suffering head injuries.

The trial is expected to last until the end of the week at Basildon Crown Court.