A woman has been left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a van in Billericay.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash involving the 75-year-old woman and a Ford Transit van in Billericay.

Officers were called to Alma Link shortly before 12.45pm today, Monday July 29.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.38pm with reports of a collision in Billericay.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an ambulance officer and an air ambulance from Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT).

"One woman was taken to The Royal London Hospital for further care by air ambulance."

A 58-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Alma Road is closed from its junction with High Street, but is open from the Chapel Street end.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk