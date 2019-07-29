New Home Secretary Priti Patel has unblocked a Twitter account representing police officers in Essex following a long running spat.

The Essex Police Federation was first blocked by Ms Patel in 2015, after warning the then-minister for employment about the dangers of police funding cuts.

The federation appealed for the Witham MP to unblock them after she was made Home Secretary.

Just two days after making the request, the federation took to Twitter to praise Ms Patel after she unblocked their account.

They said: “Credit where it is due. We are now unblocked from the new Home Secretary’s Twitter account.

“We look forward to a more constructive relationship, working with the Government on increasing our police numbers.”

In response, Ms Patel said: “I look forward to working together especially on our new and exciting drive to increase police numbers and support police officers in their incredible work.”

Under her new role, Ms Patel has been charged with heading up a new board that will oversee the recruitment of 20,000 police officers.