A WIVENHOE chippy is celebrating after being named as the ‘plaice’ to go for fish and chips in Essex yet again.

Henley’s Fish and Chips has been ranked as the best chip shop in the county by travel website Big 7.

It’s owned by husband and wife team David and Lisa Henley and it’s the fifth time the shop has reeled in the prestigious title.

David said: “We’re proud, for a small family-run business like us this is massive.

“I think a lot of things go into it other than the food. We’re MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) certified which means we have the blue sticker you see in supermarkets to say we’re sustainable.

“We’re also focused on things like staff development and we do work in the community and make sure we’re involved with where we are.”