DETECTIVES are appealing for dashcam footage following a burglary in Ardleigh.

It was reported a home was broken into in Dedham Road at about 12.30pm on Friday, July 26.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "The property was searched and a number of items were stolen.

"Anyone who was on the road around this time and witnessed any suspicious activity or has dash cam footage, are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously quoting crime reference 42/119454/19."