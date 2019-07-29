A dog was rescued from a hot car on a busy seafront in front of crowds.

Police officers were seen trying to break a window of the BMW car on Southend seafront yesterday.

Day trippers also rushed to help save the French Bulldog from the vehicle.

It was met by fury in the community and online.

Lots of residents posted angry messages, videos and pictures on social media.

One woman posted: "Whoever left this poor beautiful frenchie in this car today for hours with no windows open or any water, sorry but you don’t deserve dogs.

"So nice to see the police actually do something about it, he has been safely taken away now.

"Don’t leave your dogs unattended in this weather. It is not okay."