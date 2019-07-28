A BUNGLING burglar who was caught ransacking homes on CCTV three times in less than a month has been jailed for seven years.

Joseph Lamb broke into three homes in Southend and Benfleet, and tried to break into another, between January 11 and February 8 this year.

In all three burglaries Lamb, 33, of Baynard Avenue, Flitch Green, was caught on CCTV or ring doorbell footage.

DC Layla Barker, from Southend CID, said: “Lamb showed no respect for any of his victims when ransacked their homes and stole items that were irreplaceable to them.

“Burglary is an awful, invasive crime which can have a lasting impact on its victims.

“I hope that this sentence will assist in bringing Lamb’s victims some kind of closure, and that his time behind bars means he can reflect on the damage he’s done.”

Lamb attempted to break into a property in Prittlewell Chase, Southend, at 11.50am on January 14, smashing a patio door as he was disturbed by a resident.

An address in Wyatts Drive, Southend was broken into on the same day and rooms ransacked. A safe containing bank cards, thousands of pounds in cash, and gold jewellery worth thousands was taken.

On January 26, Lamb tried to break into a property in St Mary’s Drive, Benfleet. The people living there reported someone loudly banging on the front door before then smashing a conservatory window.

On February 8 an address in North Avenue, Southend was broken into with a patio door smashed and bedrooms ransacked. From that footage he was identified as trying to get into the address in Prittlewell Chase.

When officers searched Lamb’s address for an unrelated matter on January 16, items which had been taken from a home in Felsted on January 3 were found.

Officers also recovered CCTV showing Lamb selling property stolen from the same address.

He was arrested on February 22 and charged with three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, and one count of handling stolen goods. He pleaded guilty to all five charges prior to a trial. He was jailed for seven years, with extra weight added to the sentence due to a previous suspended sentence.