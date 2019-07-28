POLICE are hunting for a group of men who unleashed a homophobic attack on a train passenger - claiming "gays should be strung up".

British Transport Police have launched an appeal and issued CCTV images of a group of men they want to talk to in relation to the incdent.

It happened on a train from London Liverpool Street heading to Shoebury, and occured as the passenger went to leave the train at Upminster station.

Shortly after midnight on 14 April, the victim was travelling with his partner when a group of men began making a number of homophobic comments.

The comments became increasingly aggressive, at one point one of them said “gays should be strung up”.

When the victim went to leave the train at Upminster station he was punched a number of times in the head in an unprovoked attack, causing him to fall to the platform.

The victim was left unconscious for a number of minutes and sustained a number of bruises.

The assault happened on board the 11.39pm service from London Liverpool Street to Shoebury.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "No one should ever be targeted with abuse or violent because of who they are, or who they love. We take all reports of hate crime seriously and will work hard to identify perpetrators and bring them before the courts."

Officers believe the men shown in this CCTV images may have information which could help them investigate.

If you know who they are, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 58 of 14/04/2019. Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.