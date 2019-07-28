The MP for Rochford and Southend East has been handed a key Brexit role in Boris Johnson's new government.

MP James Duddridge has been appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Mr Duddridge had previously given his backing to Boris Johnson in his bid to become the next leader of the Conservative Party, and ultimately the PM.

The announcement was made last night as a host of junior ministers were appointed.