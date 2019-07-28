A DRUG addict who paraded around a couple’s home topless before stealing £6,700 worth of belongings has been jailed.

Daniel Weighman, 34, of no fixed address, ransacked the home of Andy and Jude Brittain in Glendale Gardens, Leigh, on March 5 last year.

The couple were left powerless to do anything as they watched their home being burgled on their phone through a mobile surveillance system.

He made off with a lot of sentimental jewellery as well as a Playstation which their grandson played on and a spare set of car keys.

The raid was part of career burglar Weighman’s latest spree.

He also broke into Cutting Edge hair salon in Leigh, where the owner was at home with her young son in the flat above. There he stole £50 cash from the till before fleeing the scene.

On August 21, Weighman targeted a home in Grand Parade, Leigh, where he stole a number of items.

A wanted appeal, which was published in the Echo, proved unsuccessful but a police officer spotted the defendant in London Road, Westcliff, where he was arrested and found with a small amount of cannabis and amphetamine.

In a victim impact statement, salon owner Victoria Stanton said: “It’s had an impact on my life. I used to be quite relaxed but now when I’m on my own and hear a bang or a noise, I’m instantly worried.”

Andrew Brittain said it was distressing to see the alert being turned on.

Prosecutor Peter Gair said: “They were left extremely shocked and helpless. They felt very vulnerable and no longer feel secure in their own property.”

Daniel Weighman admitted three counts of burglary and two counts of possession of drugs.

The court heard because he had previously committed two burglary sprees, legislation dictated he must be handed a custodial sentence.

Judge Samantha Cohen handed him two years and four months in prison for the burglaries with no separate penalties for the drug offences.

Weighman, who appeared in the dock dressed in a shirt and jeans and has a six-year-old daughter, cried as he was removed by custody officers.