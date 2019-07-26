A MAN has been accused of posing as a police officer and carrying out 16 distraction burglaries in eight days.

Elijah King, 37, of Meadow Lane, Runwell, appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday July 25 charged with 21 offences including 16 distraction burglaries, 1 count of burglary, one attempted burglary, one business burglary, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday August 22.

Officers arrested a man after executing a warrant at an address in Runwell at around 7am on Tuesday July 23.

It follows reports of burglaries in Billericay, Brentwood, Chelmsford, Goldhanger, Ingatestone, Maldon, Rawreth, Rochford, Stondon Massey and Wickford between June 26 and July 14.