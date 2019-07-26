A DOUBLE decker bus caught fire on the A12.

Crews from Chelmsford, Great Baddow, Billericay and Brentwood were called to the scene at junction 18 - at Danbury - this morning.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: "When fire crews arrived they reported that everyone from the bus had already been safely evacuated.

"The police also assist at the scene to close part of the roadway, so firefighters could deal with the fire safely and due to the smoke blowing over ther road."

The blaze was extinguished by 11.30am.

The spokesman added: "Firefighters then requested the assistance of the Highways Agency to deal with a large fuel spill on the roadway.

"Crews assisted to make the roadway safe before leaving the scene in the care of the Police and Highways Agency.

"The cause of the fire was recorded as accidental."