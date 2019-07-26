Two drug dealing brothers - one of whom was caught with £7,000 in cash and a Rolex watch worth £13,500 - have been jailed.

The pair were stopped after police became suspicious of a blue BMW.

When the car was pulled over, driver Henry Davis and passenger Josh Davis were searched.

Officers found three mobile phones in the car, linking them to the supply of Class A drugs as well as £135 cash.

The pair were arrested and their homes were then searched by officers.

At the home of 23-year-old Henry, in Bourne Avenue, Laindon, officers found £7,000 in cash in a bedroom drawer, four mobile phones believed to be used to supply drugs, a Rolex watch worth £13,500 and a blue bag with cannabis inside.

During a search of a property linked to 21-year-old Josh, in Barnard Road, Chelmsford, officers found more than 500 ecstasy pills, a bag of cannabis, rocks of crack cocaine, a “tick list” with names of customers and how much they owe.

Henry Davis was charged with and admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, acquiring criminal property, concealing criminal property and offering to supply a Class B drug.

He was jailed for a total of four years and nine months.

Josh Davis, of no fixed address, was charged with and admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, one count of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, acquiring criminal property and possessing a Class A drug. He was jailed for four years.

DS James Paget of the West Operation Raptor team said: “People may be under the illusion that a career as a drug dealer is a glamorous or profitable one. But an expensive watch, bought from the proceeds of selling drugs and contributing to other people’s misery, is no use to you when you are behind bars.

“Both of these brothers will now have plenty of time on their hands to think about not just the crimes they committed but whether they will take the opportunity to carve out a new career on the right side of the law.”

The pair were arrested in Harlow on May 15.