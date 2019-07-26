VISITORS packed out beaches and venues across north Essex as they enjoyed the heatwave.

Thursday was the hottest July day on record with it reaching 37.7C in parts of Essex.

Trains were cancelled and bin collections reduced as temperatures soared.

At Brightlingsea Lido people queued for as long as five hours to get in to the 50-metre outdoor pool.

Lido trustee Mick Barry said: “We have had people queuing from 9am for 11am opening and it had been full to capacity the last three days.

“Some of the schools had already broken up and we had people coming from Chelmsford and Southend.

“We are full to capacity within 20 minutes and then we operate a one in and one out policy.”

In London police had to be called after fights broke out as people queued to get in to Brockwell Lido.

But Mr Barry said there had been no problems in Brightlingsea and the lido staff had handed out water and provided shade to people who were waiting.

He added:”I have to commend our staff - they have done a really fantastic job when it is hot and hard work.”

Colchester Hospital said it had treated people for heat-related health complaints such as dehydration but had not seen an increase in people visiting A&E during the heatwave.

Catherine Morgan, chief nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, said: “We’ve put a number of plans in place to support our patients and staff during the extremely hot weather.

“This has included delivering light weight uniforms for staff to change into, giving out ice lollies and ice to patients, and providing fans and mobile air conditioning units to try and keep everyone on the wards as cool as possible.”

At Colchester Zoo animals and visitors alike enjoyed cooling off with some ice lollies.

The zoo’s two hand-reared penguin chicks also enjoyed a cooling off in their very own paddling pool.

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: “Colchester Zoo has been fairly quiet over the last few days with the heatwave compared to what attendance we would expect on cooler days.

“However, those who have been visiting have been keeping cool by enjoying ice creams and slush drinks and all the animals have been loving their special cooling enrichment with ice blocks, sprinklers and paddling pools to name just a few.”