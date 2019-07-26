Six of Southend's parks and gardens have been awarded with the prestigious green flag, the most the town has ever held at any one time.

The Green Flag Awards recognise well maintained parks and green spaces across the country, and this year, parks including Chalkwell, Belfairs, Southchurch, Southchurch Hall Gardens, Priory Parks and Shoebury Park all bagged a flag.

A record breaking 1,970 parks and green spaces achieved the award across the UK, with Chalkwell, Belfairs, Southchurch, Southchurch Hall Gardens and Priory Parks all retaining their Green Flag Awards and Shoebury Park regaining it's green flag after missing out last time.

Southend's parks have featured in the awards a number of times over the past few years, illustrating the spectacular green spaces which are available to residents and visitors of the area.

Councillor Carole Mulroney, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “We know that for our residents, the local parks and green spaces offer a real sense of pride and joy in the town and for our visitors, they are an escape from the bustle of town life, so it is brilliant news that we now have six green flags flying across the whole borough giving access to an area of gardens and open space for all to enjoy.

“A huge amount of thanks goes to our hardworking parks team who are completely dedicated to providing, caring and maintaining these spaces, and also volunteers and SHIP for their work in Southchurch Hall Gardens which has had such an impact on the community.”