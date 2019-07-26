DRIVERS are being warned to seek alternative routes due to an ongoing incident after a bus caught fire on the A12.

The incident happened near the slip road to Junction 18 for Danbury and fire crews from Chelmsford, Great Baddow, Billericay and Brentwood arrived after 10.40am this morning.

A fire spokesman said: “When fire crews arrived they reported that everyone from the bus had already been safely evacuated.

“The police also assisted at the scene to close part of the roadway, so firefighters could deal with the fire safely and due to the smoke blowing over the road.

"The fire was extinguished by 11.30am.

"Firefighters then requested the assistance of the Highways Agency to deal with a large fuel spill on the roadway.

"Crews assisted to make the roadway safe before leaving the scene in the care of the Police and Highways Agency.

"The cause of the fire was recorded as accidental."

Crews rescued 68 people.

An update from Essex Police said the A12 southbound Junction 18 exit is still closed.

There is queues back past Junction 19 and northbound queues back to Junction 17 to A130/Howe Green.

The incident is ongoing.