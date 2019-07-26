The last few days have been scorching but the rain is on the way and the weekend looks set to be a washout.

We were sweltering in 33C across the county yesterday and experienced storms overnight.

But that is all about the change.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Essex.

It is in place from 9am on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

The warning says the rain could lead to heavy rainfall and flooding in a few places.

The Met Office website said: "Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions."