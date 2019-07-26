Our readers and camera club members captured the incredible lightning storms seen across north Essex.
The skies were illuminated with arcs of lightning from around 8pm last night.
The dramatic storms came after temperatures soared to mid 30s in Colchester yesterday.
Today is expected to be cooler with highs of around 27C across the county.
There is also a chance of rain starting late on today and lasting into Saturday.
Did you capture the lightning last night?
If you got pictures of the storm send them in and we will add them to the story.