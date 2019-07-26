Paul Lambert is trying to keep a lid on expectations as Ipswich Town embark on their League 1 promotion campaign...but twtd.co.uk editor Phil Ham says the Blues should be in the top two.

Long-running fanzine editor Phil says Town's wage bill and fan base means they should be competiting with Sunderland at the top of the table.

He spoke to Gazette sports reporter Matt Plummer and head of content Dom Bowers about the forthcoming season, new star striker James Norwood and the Blue's links with Colchester United, including Lambert, Dean Gerken, Luke Garbutt, Frank Nouble, Freddie Sears and Tom Eastman.

You can download the podcast on buzzsprout and iTunes.