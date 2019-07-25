Essex County Council has today announced that the Army and Navy flyover will close due to safety concerns.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: “After last summer’s movement on supporting columns due to heat expansion and necessary repairs to the flyover, we installed censors on the structure.

"This year we have also had engineers on site on a daily basis during the hot weather to check the structure, and we have found similar movement.

"The flyover is now less safe, so we have taken the decision to close it to traffic until a full engineering assessment can be carried out.

"The Task Force involving all councils and the MP Vicky Ford and local stakeholders continues to push hard with the case to Government for investment in a solution to manage traffic demand in the area.”

The flyover will be closed until further notice.