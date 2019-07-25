TRAINS were cancelled and bin collections delayed as north Essex sweltered in one of the hottest days on record.

The mercury rose to a scorching 33C in Colchester as the school holidays got underway.

The heatwave saw north Essex experiencing temperatures on par with Ibiza and Corfu.

And while some headed for the beach to cool off, many faced an uncomfortable day.

Rail passengers were told not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Greater Anglia ran a heavily reduced service with hundreds of trains cancelled to prevent tracks from being damaged.

Network Rail warned track temperatures could reach an unprecedented 54C to 55C.

It meant trains had to run at 60mph meaning most timetables could not run.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial and customer service director, said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by this reduced service.

“Reducing the service for one day is preferable to disruption that a buckled rail could cause which would be longer, unplanned and even more inconvenient for customers.”

On Wednesday and yesterday Colchester Council operated a reduced bin collection service.

The council said the decision had been made for “the safety of its collection crews” who walk miles during a shift.

It meant the council missed some collections on Wednesday and Thursday only collected black bags and food waste.

Residents were asked to take their recycling back in and put it out for collection on their next relevant day in two weeks time.

Collection of waste and recycling from flats, special collections, and trade waste collections, were unaffected.

Martin Goss, waste boss at the council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our staff is extremely important to us and we trust you will understand why these decisions have been taken.”

The Met Office said there was a 60 per cent chance the mercury could rise above the current all-time UK temperature record of 38.5C.

On Thursday Writtle, near Chelmsford, was one of the hottest places in the UK recording a sweltering 37.7C.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “There is a real possibility of records being broken today, not only for July but also all-time records.

“As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records.”

The heatwave is also affecting much of Europe where it has reached close to 40C in some places.

On Wednesday firefighters battled a blaze in an outbuilding in Stockhouse Road, Layer Marney.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene at 3.55pm.

Crews from Tiptree, Colchester, Tollesbury and Coggeshall were joined by a crew from Southend, which was passing by, to battle the fire.

The outbuilding also contained six cars and an oil tank.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters worked extremely hard in hot and arduous conditions to bring the fire under control.

“The fire was extinguished by 6pm, and several of the original fire engines left the scene shortly after.”

Three teams of fire crews stayed at the scene dampening the building down. An investigation will be carried out to find the cause of the fire.