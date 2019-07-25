A man who attacked a family member, leaving him with broken robs, over a dispute regarding a will has been jailed.

David Sutton, 35, was jailed for two years after the horrific attack which left the vicitm with serious injuries.

Officers rushed to the home in North Avenue Chelmsford at around 3.20am on 24 February and found blood on a sofa, floors and walls in the lounge and kitchen.

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries including multiple broken ribs as a result of the attack.

Sutton, of North Avenue, Chelmsford was arrested at the property.

The victim disclosed to paramedics that Sutton had become aggressive with him following the death of a relative.

Sutton was unhappy with the terms of the will, attempting to take more than his share of the relative’s estate

When giving a statement to officers, the victim stated he’d also been assaulted by Sutton between 8 and 16 December of the previous year.

Sutton was charged and at Chelmsford Crown Court admitted one count of GBH and one count of ABH.

He was jailed on 12 July for a total of two years.

Detective Constable Claire Hicks, from Chelmsford CID, said: “David Sutton tried to use violence to force the victim out of his home as part of a calculated and ongoing dispute over a family will.

“No-one should be subjected to violence, let alone in their own home.

“Sutton is a dangerous individual and I’m glad he’s now safely behind bars. I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on the consequences of his actions.

“I hope this sentence will bring the victim some solace.”