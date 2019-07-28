A TRIO of air ambulance charities have been handed a share of £10million.

Essex Air Ambulance was handed £1.5 million, Magpas Air Ambulance, based near Cambridge, got £1.34 million and the East Anglian Air Ambulance was given £800,000.

Chancellor Philip Hammond had agreed to put aside £10 million to help the 18 Air Ambulance charities in England with capital projects in the budget.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance will use the money to help pay for its new £4million airbase at North Weald.

Jane Gurney, CEO, said: “We are delighted to receive this contribution from Government.

"It will mean that some of the funds initially put aside for our new premises at North Weald can now be used to help develop and improve the life-saving service we provide for patients.”

The East Anglian Air Ambulance will use the money to renovate its Norwich base to allow its helicopter to fly 24/7 from 2020.

It will also purchase two rapid response vehicles, upgraded night-vision goggles and install a new aircraft hanger near Cambridge.

Patrick Peal, CEO, said it would be a "huge boost" to the charity's work.