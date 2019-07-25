A NEW market style food and drink venue opened at a shopping centre.

Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock has opened The Hall as part of it's £72 million development.

The food centre offers a variety of Essex-based street food firms and shoppers can visit it opposite the M and S Food Hall.

It includes six kitchens offering pizza, Chinese, Indian, kebabs, burgers and fried chicken and more.

Some of the outlets include Fanny's Kebabs and Curry on Naanstop.

There is seating for 680 people area and a private function space.

Simon Anderson, chief operations officer, said: "After months of planning and preparation we're delighted to see The Hall open to the public.

"We've got six traders, some started off in Essex, some serious London brands and some street food legends.

"It's a cool group of chef-led independent businesses who all cook food fresh in front of you every day.

"There's a great bar with craft beer, cocktails, coffee and desserts as too.

"We're hoping to tip things on its head, offering something fresh and different at a price that’s acceptable so everyone can enjoy it."

He said it offers fresh and passionate food outlets that are more common in London.

He said the response has been great so far.

Mr Anderson said: "We are about offering independent traders a platform and so we can offer food prepared in front of customers."

It's the latest addition to Lakeside's multi-million-pound leisure extension which has already launched a brand new mini golf centre and trampoline park in 2019.

Howard Oldstein, centre director at Lakeside, said: “This is a big year for us and our customers, and we are very pleased to have The Hall open at Lakeside this week."