JUST when I thought viewing could not get any worse we stumbled across Yummy Mummies.

Hailing from Australia, this is obviously an unashamed bash at getting the attention of a section of those who like to watch rich housewives bicker and boast about their lives, with a maternal twist.

I have tolerated Love Island, over several series, and even been slightly entertained by the wives of myriad American cities and wealthy settlements such as Orange County, Alabama, Beverley Hills.

But Yummy Mummies has nothing positive within it. At all.

The women of the title clearly, and unapologetically, have been brought together by producers and only have one thing in common, recently having had a baby.

Not only are we treated to their vacuous opinions and lives, we also have their own mothers putting forward their views.

This says nothing good about human kind in general.

It is the reason I don’t watch ITVBe, although this monstrosity is a Netflix offering.

In the end I put my foot down and insisted my 12-year-old, channel surfing for something to watch in between Love Island, turn it off.

Admittedly, quality programmes seem to be on their summer break right now and, even with all these channel, out come the 1990s films.

So far this week I have enjoyed 20 minutes of Con Air, Nicolas Cage, and Lake Placid, a giant crocodile, and marvelled at how I went and saw them both at the cinema more than 20 years ago.

How did this happen ?

I would rather watch a hundred of these films than sit through another five minutes of the Yummy Mummies discussing baby showers and whether they are going to accept a new member of the maternity club.

The answer is yes, because the producers pay them to - although they will probably make sure she has a rough ride along the way.

I notice there will also soon be another series of Gemma Collins’ show where she spends a lot of time trying to be fabulous.

I like to think her diva persona is an elaborate hoax and behind the scenes she is as normal as the next person.

She certainly makes her mark wherever she goes - doing not very much and being paid a great deal.

On each of the reality shows she has been on, minimal effort has been displayed but her every move has been chronicled in great detail and given way to a million social network posts, memes and column inches.

Who can forget her less-than-glamorously falling flat on her face mid-routine on Dancing on Ice or spending two days knitting and eating biscuits on I’m a Celebrity before the exertion just got too much?

All the while, her devoted boyfriend James “Arg” Argent, enthusiastically cheers her on from the sidelines.

Theirs is a tempestuous relationship - I am not sure what they really have in common but they are probably stronger together.

We all want to see what happens next and it adds an extra layer of interest to her ITVBe show.

In fact, the channel could probably be re-named the GC - which is what she calls herself.

Secretly though, I will admit to admiring her a tiny bit.

She makes no apologies for herself and has real inner confidence so while I don’t want my daughter to perhaps take up her attitude to work and life challenges, taking note of her high self-esteem andbelief in her own worth is no bad thing.