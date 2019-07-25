An impressive new food and drink market style venue has opened at a growing shopping centre.

Lakeside Shopping Centre has opened The Hall as part of it's £72 million leisure development.

The new food centre offers a variety of Essex-based street food

Shoppers can visit The Hall, opposite the M&S Food Hall.

It includes six different kitchens offering pizza, Chinese, Indian, kebabs, burgers and fried chicken, as well as a bar, coffee shop and desserts bar.

Some of the outlets include Fanny's Kebabs and Currey on Naanstop.

There is seating for 680 people at the new food area and a private function space.

It's the latest addition to intu Lakeside's multi-million-pound leisure extension which has already launched a brand new mini golf centre and trampoline park in 2019.