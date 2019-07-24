A TEENAGER has gone missing from Chelmsford.

Antonia Jones, 15, was last seen on Monday and police are concerned for her welfare.

She has links to Clacton and is known to regularly travel by train to London.

Areas she regularly travels to include Stratford, Newham, Leyton, Waltham Forest and Chingford.

Antonia was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black top, frilly pink socks and black trainers. She was carrying a large brown bag.

If you have seen Antonia, or know where she is, call Chelmsford Police Station on 101.