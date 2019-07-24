GREATER Anglia have warned commuters not to travel tomorrow.
The train company informed passengers that due to the hot weather, there would be speed restrictions in place on Thursday.
They tweeted earlier today: "We'll be operating a significantly reduced service because of the extreme hot weather and speed restrictions that will need to be imposed.
"We're working on the details, we will publish them as soon as possible.
"Our advice is not to travel on Thursday."
⚠ THURSDAY 25th JULY, we'll be operating a significantly reduced service because of the extreme hot weather & speed restrictions that will need to be imposed. We're working on the details & will publish as soon as possible but we advise to ONLY TRAVEL IF ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY ⚠— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 24, 2019
