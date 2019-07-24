A CROOK who damaged a meerkat enclosure causing them to run riot has handed himself in.

The 33-year-old man voluntarily walked into Southend Police Station on Tuesday and admitted causing criminal damage.

The “mindless criminal” broke into Sealife Adventure on Eastern Esplanade on July 12. Footage showed him destroying the meerkat enclosure, which had recently been installed as part of the centre’s “Wild” refurbishment, causing them to escape.

Shocked residents spotted the meerkat clan running away from the centre.

Thankfully, the centre’s team, police officers, PCSOs and members of the public managed to round them up and return them before any were injured.

The crook has apologised to the owners of Sealife in person, and the matter has been resolved by way of community resolution, which is an informal agreement between him and the owner.

Inspector Ian Hughes, of Southend Police, said: “Thankfully none of the meerkats were hurt and there was no significant damage to their enclosure.

“My thanks go to the Southend community for giving us information to help the Southend town centre team identify the man responsible for this incident.

“We then worked with Sea Life Adventure to deal with the matter, which was resolved by way of community resolution at the owner’s request.”

Sealife had previously offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to the crook being apprehended.

In a statement, a company spokesman said: “Thanks to the hard work of the Southend Police team and efforts of everyone who shared the message the person responsible for breaking in to Sealife Adventure and releasing the meerkats has had no choice but to hand themselves in.

“We would like to thank the police team and everybody who has helped for their part in bringing this about. Our meerkats are all back to their usual, cheeky selves, all’s well that ends well.”