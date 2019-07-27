From today visitors to Colchester Zoo will be charged an extra 5p if they purchase a hot drink and don't use a reusable cup.

All catering facilities within the zoo will add 5p on to the cost of each hot drink purchased in a paper cup in an attempt to further encourage customers to bring in a reusable cup and reduce waste.

The move is part of their ‘Green Zoo’ mission.

This Easter saw the zoo introduce their own reusable bamboo cup with an incentive of a free hot drink when first used.

The zoo pledged to donate 10p to its charity Action for the Wild each time a reusable cup is used when purchasing a hot drink during a customer's visit.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "This action is also in line with the Zoo’s overall mission statement by not only raising awareness of the importance of reducing waste and promoting care for the environment through leading by example and also raising vital funds to assist conservation projects worldwide."

The existing paper cups are not able to be recycled.

The spokesman added: "Although at present the cups are not recyclable due to the lining in the cup, the zoo has sourced a paper cup that is 100 per cent plastic free and is introducing this in the next few months.

"Visitors waste is put into mixed bins however, these are then sorted and the new paper cups will be recycled with the cardboard waste."